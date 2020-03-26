Eastman Chemical (EMN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eastman Chemical (EMN), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastman Chemical with a $59.11 average price target, representing a 25.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eastman Chemical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.21 billion and net profit of $26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 billion and had a net profit of $34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EMN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. The Advanced Materials segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The Chemical Intermediates segment consists of large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support operating segments with advantaged cost positions. The Fiber segment offers cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media, primarily cigarette filters. The company was founded by George Eastman in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, TN.