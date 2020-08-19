Eastmain Resources (EANRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Barry Allan maintained a Buy rating on Eastmain Resources (EANRF) on August 6 and set a price target of C$1.65. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Allan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Americas Silver, TMAC Resources, and Marathon Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastmain Resources with a $1.25 average price target.

Based on Eastmain Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $494.6K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $339K.

Eastmain Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration of metallic mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Eau Claire, Clearwater Exploration, Eastmain Mine, Éléonore South Joint Venture and other projects. The company was founded on April 28, 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.