Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties (EGP) on February 22 and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and First Industrial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastgroup Properties with a $156.00 average price target, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Eastgroup Properties’ market cap is currently $5.59B and has a P/E ratio of 50.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.