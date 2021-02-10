Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties (EGP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.51, close to its 52-week high of $153.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastgroup Properties with a $151.50 average price target.

Eastgroup Properties’ market cap is currently $5.76B and has a P/E ratio of 46.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.