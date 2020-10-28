Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties (EGP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Corporate Office Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $137.00, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Eastgroup Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89.72 million and net profit of $23.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.1 million and had a net profit of $26.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGP in relation to earlier this year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.