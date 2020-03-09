Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 6, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties (DEA), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Easterly Government Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

Easterly Government Properties’ market cap is currently $1.89B and has a P/E ratio of 249.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DEA in relation to earlier this year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.