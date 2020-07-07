East West Bancorp (EWBC) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Hold rating on East West Bancorp (EWBC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Associated Banc-Corp, and First Republic Bank.

East West Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.71.

The company has a one-year high of $51.88 and a one-year low of $22.55. Currently, East West Bancorp has an average volume of 1.37M.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits through commercial lending offices located in the U.S. and Greater China. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.