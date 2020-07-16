Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Earthstone Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.83, which is an 87.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Earthstone Energy’s market cap is currently $179.2M and has a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.