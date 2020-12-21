Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and RBC Capital gave Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Jeff Grampp reiterated a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.7% and a 26.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, SilverBow Resources, and Evolution Petroleum.

Earthstone Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75, implying a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.23 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Earthstone Energy has an average volume of 189.3K.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.