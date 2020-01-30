Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Earthstone Energy with a $8.81 average price target, which is an 85.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Earthstone Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $36.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.