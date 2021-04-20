Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on April 13 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Earthstone Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.38, a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.43 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Earthstone Energy has an average volume of 376.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.