Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Earthstone Energy with a $4.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Earthstone Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.14 million and net profit of $16.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.