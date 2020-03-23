Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on March 18 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -43.4% and a 13.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and SilverBow Resources.

Earthstone Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33, which is an 85.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Earthstone Energy’s market cap is currently $117.2M and has a P/E ratio of 106.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.

