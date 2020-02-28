Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.37, close to its 52-week low of $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, BlackRock TCP Capital, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Point Credit Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on Eagle Point Credit Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $42.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $83.65 million.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.