Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 63.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Eagle Point Credit Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Eagle Point Credit Company has an average volume of 132.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.