Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.5% and a 18.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals with a $50.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.94 and a one-year low of $33.80. Currently, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 176.1K.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of injectable products. Its products include argatroban, ryanodex, docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation and bendeka. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.