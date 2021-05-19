Eagle Materials (EXP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Materials (EXP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.25, close to its 52-week high of $153.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 75.6% success rate. Wilson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Construction Partners, Tecnoglass, and PGT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Materials with a $166.67 average price target, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $170.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $153.30 and a one-year low of $55.67. Currently, Eagle Materials has an average volume of 366.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, James Graass, the EVP & GC of EXP sold 8,492 shares for a total of $1,069,992.

Eagle Materials, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement. The Concrete and Aggregates segment involves mixing cement, sand, gravel, or crushed stone and water to form concrete, which is then sold and distributed to construction contractors. The Gypsum Wallboard segment mines and extracts natural gypsum rock, which is used in the manufacture of gypsum wallboard. The Recycled Paperboard segment processes paper fiber, water, and paper chemicals to form recycled paperboards, then sell them to gypsum wallboard manufacturers. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment produces frac sand used in oil and natural gas exploration, and provides transloading and storage for well servicing companies. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.