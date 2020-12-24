Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping with a $24.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.74 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average volume of 53.28K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EGLE in relation to earlier this year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.