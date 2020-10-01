Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Receives a Hold from Alden Securities

In a report issued on March 3, Alden Securities from Alden Securities maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bancorp with a $34.00 average price target, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Piper Sandler also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Eagle Bancorp’s market cap is currently $863.4M and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers banking such as checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customer includes sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.