e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $17.33 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on May 12, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.76 million and net profit of $8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.57 million and had a net profit of $9.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ELF in relation to earlier this year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.