e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.15, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $21.70 average price target.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ELF in relation to earlier this year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

