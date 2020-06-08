e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.64, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on e.l.f. Beauty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on e.l.f. Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.71 million and GAAP net loss of $341K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.