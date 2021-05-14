DZS (DZSI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Catie Powers- May 14, 2021, 8:12 AM EDT

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DZS (DZSI) and a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DZS with a $23.17 average price target.

Based on DZS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.03 million and GAAP net loss of $23.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.77 million.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

