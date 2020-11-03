DZ BANK AG Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Elmar Kraus maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.69.

Kraus has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #3125 out of 6998 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.48, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.31 billion and net profit of $270 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.57 billion and had a net profit of $348 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.