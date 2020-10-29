DZ BANK AG Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released today, Peter Spengler from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.55.

Spengler has an average return of 17.3% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #2048 out of 7012 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.71, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR93.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.20 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 53.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.