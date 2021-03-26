DZ BANK AG Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Harald Schnitzer from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.07, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

Schnitzer has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #847 out of 7400 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.69, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.30 price target.

Based on Infineon Technologies AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion and net profit of $256 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 billion and had a net profit of $210 million.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.