DZ BANK AG Maintains Their Sell Rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Herbert Sturm from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.54, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

Sturm has an average return of 29.6% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #4835 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.21.

The company has a one-year high of $625.00 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 291.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.