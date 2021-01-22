DZ BANK AG Maintains Their Sell Rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Herbert Sturm from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.68, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #6869 out of 7249 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $107.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.99 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 350.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.