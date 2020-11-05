DZ BANK AG Maintains Their Buy Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Michael Punzet maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.28.

Punzet has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #4102 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $83.16 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.43 billion and GAAP net loss of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.45 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.