DZ BANK AG Maintains a Hold Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

DZ BANK AG analyst Markus Mischker maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $7.63 average price target, representing a -15.0% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR6.60 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.2 billion and GAAP net loss of $27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.32 billion and had a net profit of $178 million.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

