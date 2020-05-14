DZ BANK AG Keeps Their Buy Rating on Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Peter Spengler from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $174.97.

Spengler has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #2053 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.88, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR215.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $227.85 and a one-year low of $146.71. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 2.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.