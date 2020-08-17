DZ BANK AG Keeps a Buy Rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Harald Schnitzer from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.05.

Schnitzer has an average return of 12.6% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #2492 out of 6889 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.12, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR51.00 price target.

Based on Dialog Semiconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $248 million and net profit of $13.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $482 million and had a net profit of $170 million.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.