DZ BANK AG Downgrades Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Hold

DZ BANK AG analyst Elmar Kraus downgraded Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.95, equals to its 52-week high of $50.95.

Kraus has an average return of 18.8% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #2479 out of 6830 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.80, a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion and net profit of $411 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.51 billion and had a net profit of $376 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

