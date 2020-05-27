DZ BANK AG Downgrades Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) to Hold

In a report released today, Harald Schnitzer from DZ BANK AG downgraded Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #2504 out of 6641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.31, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR18.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.80 and a one-year low of $10.99. Currently, Infineon Technologies AG has an average volume of 9,379.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.