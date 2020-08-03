DZ BANK AG Believes Linde (LIN) Won’t Stop Here

DZ BANK AG analyst Peter Spengler maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $246.14, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

Spengler has an average return of 20.6% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #1873 out of 6830 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $250.47 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $128.7B and has a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 37.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.