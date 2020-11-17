DZ BANK AG Believes Linde (LIN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Peter Spengler from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $252.22, close to its 52-week high of $269.78.

Spengler has an average return of 18.8% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #1074 out of 7091 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $283.38, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $134.1B and has a P/E ratio of 61.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 42.10.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.