DZ BANK AG Believes Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Harald Schnitzer from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.95, close to its 52-week high of $55.00.

Schnitzer has an average return of 26.5% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #2357 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.07, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $18.75. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 351.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.