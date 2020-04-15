DZ BANK AG Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ingo Wermann from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2283.32, close to its 52-week high of $2292.00.

Wermann wrote:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur Amazon von 2200 auf 2600 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Kaufen” belassen. Kurzfristigen Belastungen durch die Corona-Epidemie stunden langfristig hohe Chancen wie Kundengewinnung, Wachstum in den margenstarken Bereichen Onlinewerbung und Cloud-Geschaft gegenuber, schrieb Analyst Ingo Wermann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese seien hoher zu gewichten als die Risiken./mf/nas Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:42 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:52 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Wermann has an average return of 18.5% when recommending Amazon.

According to TipRanks.com, Wermann is ranked #3870 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2439.53, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2292.00 and a one-year low of $1626.04. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 5.65M.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

