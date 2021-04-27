Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

Catie Powers- April 27, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski reiterated a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Krystal Biotech, and Lumos Pharma.

Dyne Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.33.

The company has a one-year high of $32.32 and a one-year low of $13.50. Currently, Dyne Therapeutics has an average volume of 345.8K.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

