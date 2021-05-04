Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski reiterated a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Krystal Biotech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dyne Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dyne Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.87 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.