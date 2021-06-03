Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

Howard Kim- June 3, 2021, 7:45 AM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski maintained a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.6% and a 25.0% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Krystal Biotech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dyne Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a one-year high of $32.32 and a one-year low of $13.50. Currently, Dyne Therapeutics has an average volume of 250.2K.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

