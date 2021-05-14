Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

Brian Anderson- May 14, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT

JonesTrading analyst Lina Kaminski reiterated a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.6% and a 7.7% success rate. Kaminski covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Krystal Biotech.

Dyne Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.33.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.89 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

