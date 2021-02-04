Dynavax (DVAX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.7% and a 63.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, an 82.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Dynavax’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.87.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.