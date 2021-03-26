Dynavax (DVAX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on March 24, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 40.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.67 average price target, which is a 61.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.44 and a one-year low of $2.89. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 6.11M.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

