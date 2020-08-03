Dynavax (DVAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and William Blair gave Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 49.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.00 average price target, implying a 95.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, William Blair also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dynavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.92 million and GAAP net loss of $12.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DVAX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

Read More on DVAX: