Dynavax (DVAX) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on June 19, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $15.33 average price target, representing a 137.3% upside. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.12 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 5.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DVAX in relation to earlier this year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

