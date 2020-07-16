Dynavax (DVAX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.21, close to its 52-week high of $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 54.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, a 58.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Dynavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.92 million and GAAP net loss of $12.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DVAX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

