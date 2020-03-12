Dynavax (DVAX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.70 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 1.31M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases.