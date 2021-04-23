Dynatronics (DYNT) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Dynatronics (DYNT) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 48.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

Dynatronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.05.

Based on Dynatronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.97 million and GAAP net loss of $672.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $137.7K.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, UT.

