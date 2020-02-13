Dynatronics (DYNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatronics (DYNT) on February 11 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 48.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatronics with a $2.85 average price target, representing a 223.2% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.85 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.39 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Dynatronics has an average volume of 143.5K.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.